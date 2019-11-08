Suffield Woman Has Been Missing a Full Week

Searching the Suffield woods, just west of the Connecticut River on Route 190, State Police were hoping to find clues in the disappearance of Ondine Frohberg, who has now been missing a full week.

“I think all of us in the immediate family here that are around, are in shock,” said Fred Chase who is a cousin of the missing Suffield woman.

Frohberg, a 64-year-old woman with cognitive disabilities, was at the Enfield Olive Garden restaurant on Hazard Avenue last Friday for lunch. Chase, who was with her at the time, says she went to the restroom and never returned. Chase said he and family searched the parking lot and local stores but could not locate Frohberg.

Following a trail picked up by K9 units, police initially searched east on Route 190. However, surveillance video, discovered this week, showed her walking west toward Suffield. That’s where police focused their attention Friday. They searched a wooded area along a pedestrian and bike path near the Connecticut River.

“It’s a little scary,” said Judy Genzano, who walks that path on a regular basis. “A little concerning and we just hope things turn out ok for her and her family.”

*MISSING PERSON/SILVER ALERT*

According to Chase, Frohberg was brain damaged at birth after her umbilical cord wrapped around her neck depriving her of oxygen. She had spent her entire life living with her 98-year-old mother until recently being separated.

“Her mother recently fell and broke her hip,” explained Chase. “She’s in rehab and she was not able to be in the house any longer.”

Chase explained, Frohberg had become withdrawn following her mother’s accident, and at one point said she didn’t want to live at home anymore. Still, her disappearance comes as a surprise.

“We’re in shock in a sense to us the first time in recent history that she ever gone anywhere,” said Chase.

Frohberg is 5-foot-4, 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a red and orange vertical striped shirt and navy blue pants. She was not dressed for cold temperatures, which is especially concerning for her family.

Frohberg's family is offering $5,000 for information resulting in locating her.

“The weather turned basically the day she disappeared and got really cold at night, so immediately we were worried because she’s out in the elements,” said Chase.

Record cold is possible coming into Saturday.

Police ask anyone who may have seen Frohberg or have information to please come forward.