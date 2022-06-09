Summer Alcohol Bans Go Into Effect at Several State Recreation Areas

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is imposing a ban on alcohol at several state recreation areas this summer.

The agency says in recent years it has seen an increase in large crowds and alcohol use, leading to unruly behavior, incidents of misconduct, property damage, and complaints by other visitors.

“Connecticut’s state parks, forests, and boat launches should be peaceful and family-oriented places where visitors can feel welcome and safe while recreating outdoors,” said Mason Trumble, DEEP Deputy Commissioner for Environmental Conservation. “This measure, combined with continued supervision and education by DEEP staff and law enforcement officers, will help ensure a safe and enjoyable visit by citizens of all ages.”

The bans go into effect immediately and remain in effect through September 5 at the following locations:

