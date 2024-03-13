Surveillance operation in New Britain leads to arrest of suspects in burglary at East Haven Carmax

Police have arrested several suspects in a burglary at the Carmax on West Frontage Road in East Haven.

East Haven police said their Investigative Services Division had set up surveillance early on the morning of March 12 for a search and seizure warrant at an apartment on Pleasant Street in New Britain that is home to someone who is suspected of several burglaries and car thefts throughout the state.

While they were there, they saw a Volkswagen Tiguan and several other vehicles pull up. Several people then got into the Volkswagen and left, police said.

Around 4:11 a.m., officers were called to Carmax at 121 West Frontage Road in East Haven to investigate a burglary and they learned that several people individuals arrived at the dealership in a gray Volkswagen SUV that was later found to be a Tiguan that was used to ram the gate and steal a a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2018 Chevy Silverado from the lot, police said.

An hour and a half later, at 5:41 a.m., the stolen Chevy Silverado was seen pulling into the driveway on Pleasant Street in New Britain and three people got out, police said.

Investigators moved in and detained two New Britain men after a foot chase. They said one of them had a 9mm Glock handgun that had been stolen out of Tampa, Florida in 2021.

One suspect was charged with interfering with a police officer and larceny of a motor vehicle and held on a $100,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 20 in New Haven.

The other was held on a $250,000 bond and charged with burglary in the third degree, conspiracy to commit burglary in the third degree, criminal mischief in the first degree, conspiracy to commit criminal mischief in the first degree, conspiracy to commit criminal trover in the first degree, two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, two counts of conspiracy to commit larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of burglary tools, criminal trespass in the second degree, interfering with a police officer, carrying a pistol without a permit, theft of a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm.

Police said he also had several arrest warrants with a total bond of $300,000 and an arrest warrant out of Newtown Police Department for $20,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court on appear in court on March 20 in New Haven.

Police said they know who the third suspect is and charges will be coming. The investigation is continuing.