Middletown

DOT to hold open forum about removal of traffic lights on Route 9 in Middletown

By Jennifer Joas

NBC Universal, Inc.

The state Department of Transportation is having another open forum on Tuesday to talk about the removal of traffic lights on Route 9 in Middletown.

From early 2021 through 2023, the DOT recorded over 500 crashes around Middletown’s stoplight portion of Route 9.

“Our goal is to remove the signals, get rid of the crashes without harming Main Street. We can’t have Main Street bear the burden of Route 9 traffic," said State Highway Design Unit Project Manager Steve Hall.

In February, the community was able to gather at City Hall, view various designs and provide feedback to the DOT.

In DOT's preferred plan, Route 9 South would be elevated and the northbound traffic would take a new offramp and roundabout. Drivers could then drive along Main Street or the existing deKoven Drive.

Route 9 South would also be elevated in the city's North End, changing the existing ramp to a free-flowing lane.

There is still some concern about the impact this could have on Downtown Middletown.

“I’m also concerned about safety, but I would hate to see those safety problems moved from the highway into our neighborhoods and hurting the downtown businesses and the vitality of our Main Street," said Jennifer Alexander, of Middletown.

If you want to weigh in on removing these traffic lights, the meeting is being held at Wesleyan University's Beckham Hall on Tuesday. There will be an open house forum at 5 p.m. and a formal presentation at 7 p.m.

This article tagged under:

Middletown
