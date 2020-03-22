Suspect Arrested After Man Dies Following Assault in Norwalk

A suspect has been arrested after a man died following an assault in Norwalk on Saturday night.

Officers responded to a man down on the ground on Washington Street around 11:45 p.m.

When police arrived, they said they found the man, who was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

Detectives were called in and determined that the man who died and the suspect, later identified as 57-year-old Ricky Hickman, knew each other.

An altercation ensued between the two men before 911 was called, according to police.

Hickman, of Norwalk, was taken into custody and is facing charges including assault and trespass. His bond is set at $100,000 and he is due in court on April 1.

Authorities said this is an isolated incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Pugliese at (203) 854-3011 or the anonymous tip line at (203) 854-3111.