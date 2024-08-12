Hartford

Suspect arrested in Hartford hit-and-run that killed Portland woman: police

NBC Connecticut

A 23-year-old Portland woman is dead after a hit-and-run in Hartford on Sunday morning, according to police, and they have arrested a suspect.

Officers responded to Franklin Avenue and Adelaide Street around 6:11 a.m. after a Jeep and a Toyota minivan collided.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The Jeep had overturned and the driver, 23-year-old Tonyque Davis, of Portland, was unresponsive. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced, police said.

The driver of the minivan had left the scene before emergency crews arrived, police said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Investigators identified a suspect and took a 44-year-old Hartford man into custody on Sunday night.

He has been charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, evading responsibility involving death, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle without a license, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and illegal operation of motor vehicle without insurance.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us