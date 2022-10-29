Suspect Facing Murder Charge Connected to Fatal Shooting, Crash in Southington

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Meriden man charging him with murder in connection with a shooting and car crash in Southington Thursday, according to police.

Officers responded to the crash early Thursday morning, just after midnight, and found that the driver had hit a telephone pole in front of Noodles & Company at 842 Queen St.

The driver, Jose Principe, 28, of Waterbury, was brought to an area hospital, where he died, police said.

While he was being treated at an area hospital, medical providers found that Principe had been shot in the back.

Police said during a news conference on Thursday afternoon that the Office of the Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and found Principe died of a gunshot wound to the torso and ruled his death a homicide.

At the time of the crash, police said they arrested 43-year-old Victor Perez in the area.

Police said he was seen walking away from the scene and officers detained him. While he was detained, he was argumentative and resisted officers' attempts to gather information and detain him, police said.

Perez was initially charged with criminal possession of a pistol and interfering with officers.

Perez appeared in court Thursday, was released, and was taken into custody by the Department of Corrections on an unrelated charge, police said.

On Friday, police obtained the arrest warrant charging Perez with murder. A judge set his bond at $10 million and he is due back in court on November 10.