Suspect in custody after fatal stabbing in Seymour

One person is dead and another injured after a stabbing at a home in Seymour late Sunday night.

Officers responded to the home on Ajellos Farm Road just before 11:45 p.m., according to police.

They found the victim, 46-year-old Rhahzhem Turner, of Port Chester, New York, suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he died, police said.

A female victim was taken to Griffin Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Several witnesses at the home identified the suspect as 33-year-old Christopher Eugene Stanley, Jr., of Mount Vernon, New York.

Stanley was taken into custody. He has been charged with murder and first-degree assault.

He is being held on $1.5 million bond and is scheduled to be in court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to call the Seymour Police Department Detective Bureau at (203) 881-7638.

