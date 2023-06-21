Suspect in deadly Hartford nightclub shooting is sentenced to prison

A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of murder in connection to a Hartford nightclub shooting that happened in 2020.

A 28-year-old Hartford man died, and four other people, including the suspect, were injured in the February 2020 shooting.

Police said the people involved knew each other. The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. at the Majestic Lounge and officers who responded found five victims. Four of the victims were transported to the hospital and one of the four was pronounced dead within an hour, police said. The man who died was identified as 28-year-old Marquis Treadwell, of Hartford.

The suspect, identified as Joshua Saez, will serve 30 years in prison with special parole after 10 years, according to officials. He is charged with murder and first-degree assault.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police said Saez allegedly shot three people - Treadwell, a woman with him, and a third unintended victim, killing Treadwell and injuring the other two. Saez was also hit by gunfire during the incident and was transported in a private vehicle, which later crashed.

Around 50 to 60 people were at the club when the shooting happened and police said there was an altercation before the shooting started and they believe at least two of the victims, including a 30-year-old woman who was shot up to nine times, were intended targets.