Suspect in Deadly Middletown Stabbing Charged With Murder

The suspect in a deadly domestic violence incident in Middletown has been charged with murder.

Police said 37-year-old William Bigaud Jr. was taken into custody after a traffic stop on I-85 in Georgia on June 10. On Thursday, Middletown police took him into custody at the Federal Court House in New Haven.

Bigaud is accused of stabbing a woman to death on Green Street on June 8. He is facing charges of murder, home invasion and risk of injury to a minor.

A news release from the Troup County Sheriff's Office in Georgia says that a lieutenant ran the registration of a 2015 Toyota Camry and found it was wanted out of Connecticut, so he tried to stop the driver and Bigaud led police on a high-speed chase.

Authorities took Bigaud into custody and charged him with fleeing/attempting to elude and fugitive for justice.

Bigaud was held on a $1.5 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

