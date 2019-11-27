Suspect in New Britain Shooting Found in Pennsylvania

A Bristol man is accused of shooting another man several times in New Britain and police said the suspect was found in Pennsylvania.

Police arrested Miguel O’Neil, 26, of Bristol, on Monday and he has been charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, assault in the first degree, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

O’Neil is suspected in a shooting at Grand and Prospect streets on Nov. 13, police said. The victim, a 26-year-old man, arrived at a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. His injuries are not life-threatening, according to police, and he is expected to survive.

As police investigated, they learned that O’Neil had possibly fled out of state and was arrested in Reading, Pennsylvania and extradited back to Connecticut. Bond was set at $2 million.

Police said the victim and suspect know each other and the shooting stemmed from a prior dispute.