Suspect in Theft from Store at CT Post Mall Threatened to Stab Manager: Police

Latrell Baker Milford police
MIlford Police

Milford police have arrested a man who is accused of stealing from Dick’s Sporting Goods, at the Post Mall and threatening to stab a manager.

Police said they have charged 23-year-old Latrell Baker, of Bridgeport, with robbery in the third-degree, larceny in the fourth degree, threatening in the second degree, breach of peace, conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to commit larceny.

Police arrested him after responding to the mall on Oct. 22 and determining that four people had just stolen more than $1,500 worth of merchandise and left the store prior, police said.

According to a news release from police, the manager and staff confronted Baker and he struck one of them and threatened to stab the manager. Police expect to make additional arrests and continue to investigate.

Bond was set at $50,000 and he is due in court on Dec. 1

