Suspicious Death Under Investigation in Prospect: CSP

Connecticut State Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death in Prospect.

Troopers were called to a home on Hemlock Drive around 9 a.m. on Monday after getting a report of an untimely death.

When state police arrived, they said they met with a neighbor who had discovered the victim and contacted them.

According to investigators, the injuries sustained by the adult man were determined to be suspicious in nature.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded to the scene and the man was transported to undergo an autopsy to determine his cause and manner of death.

Authorities said based on the initial investigation, there does not appear to be any ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.