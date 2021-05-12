Waterbury

SUV With Infant Inside Stolen From Waterbury Gas Station

Police said the baby was found unharmed in the abandoned car a short time later.

An SUV was stolen from a Waterbury gas station Tuesday night with an infant in the car, according to police.

Officers responded to the Shell station on West Main Street around 9:15 p.m. after getting a call about the stolen Chevrolet Equinox with the child inside.

When police arrived at the scene, the child's mother told them she contacted her On Star service which pinpointed the car's location in the area of Highland Avenue and Chase Parkway.

Officers found the SUV in the parking lot of the Webster Bank on Highland Avenue, with the baby inside sleeping in their car seat.

Police said the baby was unharmed, but an ambulance crew evaluted the infant as a precaution.

Investigators said the suspect arrived at the Shell station in a gray Infiniti. He is decribed as a male wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt. Police said they could not determine anything else about the suspect's description.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterbury police detectives at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

