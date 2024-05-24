Middlebury

Swimming area at Hop Brook Lake closed after heavy rain

Calm Water Surface
Storyblocks

The swimming area at Hop Brook Lake is closed until further notice, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District.

They said the closure is a precaution based on anticipated water quality problems after more than 1.7 inches of heavy rain and run-off during the storms on Thursday.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Most of the Hop Brook Lake recreation area remains open daily during normal operating hours for picnicking, hiking and other recreational activities.

“Based on historical data, water quality problems have previously developed in the lake as a result of heavy amounts of rainfall over short periods of time,” the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said in a statement.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

They will test the swimming area regularly and reopen the beach when test results are satisfactory.

Learn more here.

This article tagged under:

Middlebury
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us