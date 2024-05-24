Swimming area at Hop Brook Lake closed after heavy rain

The swimming area at Hop Brook Lake is closed until further notice, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District.

They said the closure is a precaution based on anticipated water quality problems after more than 1.7 inches of heavy rain and run-off during the storms on Thursday.

Most of the Hop Brook Lake recreation area remains open daily during normal operating hours for picnicking, hiking and other recreational activities.

“Based on historical data, water quality problems have previously developed in the lake as a result of heavy amounts of rainfall over short periods of time,” the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said in a statement.

They will test the swimming area regularly and reopen the beach when test results are satisfactory.

