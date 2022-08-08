Teen Arrested in Connection With Hamden Shooting, Crash

A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting and car crash that happened last month in Hamden.

Police said they responded to the area of Blue Hills Avenue and Noble Court on July 17 after receiving reports of gunshots and a car crash. Witnesses told authorities that a person walking and another individual in a car crashed into a stone wall and exchanged gunfire.

Two occupied homes were struck by gunfire during the incident and no injuries were reported.

Detectives conducted an investigation into the shooting and subsequently arrested the teen on Sunday. He faces a first-degree criminal attempt to commit an assault charge. The teen is being held at a detention center and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 19.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 203-230-4047. Callers can remain anonymous.