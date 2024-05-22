Teen arrested for stealing car, trying to take another in Sterling: police

A teen has been arrested for allegedly stealing a car, abandoning it and trying to take another in Sterling on Monday.

State police said a 17-year-old was taken into custody after a vehicle was found abandoned and left running on Sterling Road just before 3 a.m. The car was reportedly stolen out of Rhode Island.

Troopers later learned that the same person allegedly tried to steal another vehicle at a home nearby. That car was found with its rear windshield smashed and the ignition tampered with.

A K9 found the teen and he was taken into custody a few hours later. Police said he is a juvenile offender, and he faces charges including criminal mischief, interfering with an officer, larceny, criminal trover and more.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 28.