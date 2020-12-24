Teen Killed in Christmas Eve Shooting, 3 in Custody: Police

A teenager has died after a being shot in Waterbury on Christmas Eve and three males detained in connection to the shooting.

Police were called to the area of Buckingham Street near Pine Street just after 12:30 p.m. for a report of gunshots.

According to police, a 16-year-old male victim was found lying on the ground in the rear driveway of of a home on Buckingham Street with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was lying next to an unoccupied dark colored SUV that was still running and appeared to have been stuck by gunfire, said Lieutenant David Silverio.

Lt. Silverio also said, crews provided the unresponsive victim medical care before transporting him to a local hospital. The victim was pronounced deceased a short time later by a Saint Mary’s Hospital doctor.

Officers on scene said they received tips of people seeing a male shooting a handgun and then fleeing the area on foot, while four other people departed the area in a light colored SUV.

Detectives currently have three adult males detained and arrests are imminent.

This is an open and active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the detectives at (203) 574-6941 or leave information anonymously via Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.