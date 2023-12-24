Teen seriously injured after crashing head-on into tree on Route 9 in Essex

A teenager has serious injuries after he crashed head-on into a tree on Route 9 in Essex on Saturday night.

State police said a 16-year-old male from Rhode Island was traveling northbound on Route 9 around 5:40 p.m. when he drifted off of the left side of the highway.

As he left the roadway, investigators said the teenager entered the dirt shoulder and collided head-on with a tree in the median.

The teenager suffered serious injuries and was flown by LifeStar to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The crash remains under investigation.