Teen seriously injured after crashing head-on into tree on Route 9 in Essex

By Cailyn Blonstein

Lights on a connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

A teenager has serious injuries after he crashed head-on into a tree on Route 9 in Essex on Saturday night.

State police said a 16-year-old male from Rhode Island was traveling northbound on Route 9 around 5:40 p.m. when he drifted off of the left side of the highway.

As he left the roadway, investigators said the teenager entered the dirt shoulder and collided head-on with a tree in the median.

The teenager suffered serious injuries and was flown by LifeStar to Yale New Haven Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

