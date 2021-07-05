Teenager Killed in Crash on I-95 in East Lyme

A teenager has died after a crash on Interstate 95 in East Lyme on Monday morning.

State police said 18-year-old Joey Gaudreau-Mitchell, of Storrs, was driving west in the left lane of I-95 near exit 73 when he left the lane, went across the left shoulder, into the median and then into a delineator post.

According to troopers, Gaudreau-Mitchell then traveled back into the left lane, across the right lane, into the right shoulder, spun and hit a concrete base and guardrail, which sent the vehicle airborne.

While airborne, state police said Gaudreau-Mitchell's vehicle rolled over and hit a tree.

The engine compartment of Gaudreau-Mitchell's vehicle continued going west before coming to rest about 50 feet from the vehicle, they added.

Gaudreau-Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation.