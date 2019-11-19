Teens Confess to Vandalizing Benches at Groton Beaches: Police

Three teens have confessed to vandalizing a dozen benches in Groton last April, according to the City of Groton Police Department.

Twelve benches total - 10 at Eastern Point Beach and two at Griswold Point - were found vandalized on April 28.

Some were smashed beyond repair on the rocks while others were thrown into the water.

Six of the benches were memorial benches. While the plaques were recovered, the cost to replace the benches was between $500 to $600 each.

During an investigation into an unrelated case, three teens confessed to the vandalism. The suspects, two 16-year-olds and one 17-year-old were referred to juvenile court.

Police officials credited Office Paul Ruddy with solving the case.

“Simply put, his efforts are in the highest traditions of this agency and the profession overall in conducting quality follow up investigation,” read a post on the department’s Facebook page.