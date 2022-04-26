Darien High School tops a list of the Best High Schools in Connecticut, according to a new national ranking of schools by U.S. News & World Report.
The yearly list ranks high schools in each state using a number of factors.
Those factors include college readiness -- or the proportions of 12-graders who took and earned a qualifying score on at least one Advanced Placement or International Baccalaureate exam. Other factors include state assessment proficiency and performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate.
At Darien High School, 78% of students took at least one AP exam, with 72% passing at least one of those exams, according to the report. The school has a 98% graduation rate.
Darien High School was followed by Connecticut IB Academy in East Harford, Weston High School, Marine Science Magnet High School in Groton, and Staples High School in Westport rounded out the Top 5.
Top 20 High Schools in Connecticut on the List
- Darien High School, Darien
- Connecticut IB Academy, East Hartford
- Weston High School, Weston
- Marine Science Magnet High School, Groton
- Staples High School, Westport
- New Canaan High School, New Canaan
- Achievement First Hartford Academy, Hartford
- Ridgefield High School, Ridgefield
- Greenwich High School, Greenwich
- Farmington High School, Farmington
- Simsbury High School, Simsbury
- Hall High School, West Hartford
- Wilton High School, Wilton
- Conard High School, West Hartford
- Avon High School, Avon
- Academy of Aerospace and Engineering, Windsor (CREC)
- Joel Barlow High School, Redding
- Lyme-Old Lyme High School, Old Lyme
- Fairfield Ludlowe High School, Fairfield
- Glastonbury High School, Glastonbury
Click here to see a full list of the high school rankings in Connecticut.
