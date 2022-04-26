Darien High School tops a list of the Best High Schools in Connecticut, according to a new national ranking of schools by U.S. News & World Report.

The yearly list ranks high schools in each state using a number of factors.

Those factors include college readiness -- or the proportions of 12-graders who took and earned a qualifying score on at least one Advanced Placement or International Baccalaureate exam. Other factors include state assessment proficiency and performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate.

At Darien High School, 78% of students took at least one AP exam, with 72% passing at least one of those exams, according to the report. The school has a 98% graduation rate.

Darien High School was followed by Connecticut IB Academy in East Harford, Weston High School, Marine Science Magnet High School in Groton, and Staples High School in Westport rounded out the Top 5.

Top 20 High Schools in Connecticut on the List

Darien High School, Darien

Connecticut IB Academy, East Hartford

Weston High School, Weston

Marine Science Magnet High School, Groton

Staples High School, Westport

New Canaan High School, New Canaan

Achievement First Hartford Academy, Hartford

Ridgefield High School, Ridgefield

Greenwich High School, Greenwich

Farmington High School, Farmington

Simsbury High School, Simsbury

Hall High School, West Hartford

Wilton High School, Wilton

Conard High School, West Hartford

Avon High School, Avon

Academy of Aerospace and Engineering, Windsor (CREC)

Joel Barlow High School, Redding

Lyme-Old Lyme High School, Old Lyme

Fairfield Ludlowe High School, Fairfield

Glastonbury High School, Glastonbury

Click here to see a full list of the high school rankings in Connecticut.

