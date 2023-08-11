pizza

This Connecticut pizza spot was named the 2023 Pizzeria of the Year

By Angela Fortuna

At some point or another, you've heard about some pretty popular pizza spots in Connecticut - Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana and Sally's Apizza are a few that come to mind.

Depending on who you ask, you're bound to get a wide variety of answers, but one spot in particular is taking the number one spot as pizzeria of the year.

Pizza Today, a a popular pizza trade magazine, named Modern Apizza in New Haven as the 2023 Pizzeria of the Year.

Pizza Today says Modern, which is located on State Street, serves up what is coined "New Haven-style pizza," which has become synonymous as a best American style pizza.

The magazine says, "It's not just pizza, it's apizza," describing it as a New Haven "holy trinity."

"Modern holds an intrinsic truth in pizza history. But it’s today’s Modern that has earned the famed restaurant Pizza Today’s coveted Pizzeria of the Year honor," Pizza Today said.

To find out more about the top pizza pick, you can visit the magazine's website.

