The spine thrilling horror you’ve been looking for might be right next door!

Standing out as the sole representative from New England, Trail of Terror in Wallingford, Connecticut, has secured a place on Yelp's meticulously curated list of the most bone-chilling, hair-raising haunted houses in the nation for this year's spooky season.

Experience the spine-tingling horror you crave, conveniently nestled within your own neighborhood.

Set amidst the eerie woods, Trail of Terror offers an immersive 50 to 60-minute tour through a haunted house. This Wallingford attraction is ranked number 17 on the list. For major scares, you can head to the number one rated Reign of Terror Haunted House in California.

The theme for this year, "Harvest" tells the background story of a family where everything went incredibly wrong and as a result, horror and despair took over their community.

This attraction operates entirely through the efforts of dedicated volunteers, with all proceeds going towards local charities.

Running from Sept. 30 to Oct. 29, tickets for the Trail of Terror are priced at $25 for a timed entry and $40 for the premium VIP pass.

