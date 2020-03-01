Thousands Celebrate Annual Shamrock and Roll 5k Run in New Haven

Thousands of runners took to the pavement for the annual Shamrock and Roll 5k run in New Haven on Sunday.

The annual event has a goal of collecting diapers for the Diaper Bank of Connecticut. The effort benefits many families who are unable to pay for rent, food, and the high cost of diapers.

Runners showed up decked out in their St. Patrick's Day costumes.

According to the Diaper Bank of Connecticut, on average, diapers can cost more than $100 a month. State-assisted programs like WIC and Food Stamps do not cover the cost of diapers.

"This event not only brings a supply of diapers to families, but it also raises awareness about the issue," said Executive Director of the Diaper Bank of Connecticut Janet Alfano. "These diapers are going to go to some of those families who desperately need them."

Those who showed up got to learn about the cost and the importance of diaper banks across the country.

"We want to keep babies clean, dry and healthy and that's why we're here," said Alfano. "A lot of our neediest families spend about 11-14 percent of their income on diapers so it's a really significant issue."