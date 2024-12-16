Connecticut

Thousands of residents to learn medical debt is eliminated: governor

The governor's office said residents will be receiving letters that all or some of their medical debt has been elimainted.

Medical equipment stethoscope, pen and medication over documents
Storyblocks

Thousands of Connecticut residents will soon receive a letter in the mail notifying them that some or all of their medical debt has been eliminated, according to the governor’s office.

Gov. Ned Lamont said this is part of a newly launched partnership with a national nonprofit organization that uses public investments to negotiate with hospitals and other providers on the elimination of overdue medical debt for people and families.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

In February 2023, the governor announced a proposal to use $20 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to cancel overdue medical debts for thousands of Connecticut residents who he said are struggling to pay their bills.

The in February of this year, the governor’s office said Connecticut will become the first state to implement a plan that would cancel medical debt for thousands of people statewide under a state law.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

That law, the governor’s office said, is expected to be implemented by the end of this year and cancel about $650 million in medical debt, which is expected to wipe out the debt of around 250,000 people.

This is the first of several anticipated rounds of medical debt elimination under this partnership, the governor’s office said.

Lamont will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. to release more details.

This article tagged under:

Connecticuthealth
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us