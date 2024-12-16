Thousands of residents to learn medical debt is eliminated: governor

Thousands of Connecticut residents will soon receive a letter in the mail notifying them that some or all of their medical debt has been eliminated, according to the governor’s office.

Gov. Ned Lamont said this is part of a newly launched partnership with a national nonprofit organization that uses public investments to negotiate with hospitals and other providers on the elimination of overdue medical debt for people and families.

In February 2023, the governor announced a proposal to use $20 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to cancel overdue medical debts for thousands of Connecticut residents who he said are struggling to pay their bills.

The in February of this year, the governor’s office said Connecticut will become the first state to implement a plan that would cancel medical debt for thousands of people statewide under a state law.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

That law, the governor’s office said, is expected to be implemented by the end of this year and cancel about $650 million in medical debt, which is expected to wipe out the debt of around 250,000 people.

This is the first of several anticipated rounds of medical debt elimination under this partnership, the governor’s office said.

Lamont will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. to release more details.