COVID-19

Thousands of Surgical Masks Donated to Connecticut

donation of surgical masks
Governor Lamont

Connecticut has received thousands of surgical masks for medical workers.

Gov. Ned Lamont said Prudential has donated 50,400 surgical masks to the state of Connecticut’s supply and they will be distributed to medical workers at facilities across the state.

Stamford-based Americares said it is delivering more than 1.4 million protective masks for health workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States to alleviate shortages at hospitals and primary care facilities in 11 states and Puerto Rico.

Americares said the city of New York has already received 300,000 masks and the state of Connecticut and Boston Medical Center in Massachusetts have each received 100,000.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19Coronavirus Outbreak
