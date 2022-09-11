Thousands to Participate in Annual CT United Ride on 9/11

Today, we remember and pay our respects to the first responders and lives lost on September 11, 2001. Thousands of people are gathering in Westport to do just that for the CT United Ride.

The CT United Ride, which began as a fundraiser two weeks after the September 11th attacks, has now evolved into the state's largest 9/11 motorcycle tribute.

More than 3,000 bikers are expected to ride in the 21st annual CT United Ride. From Westport to Bridgeport, bikers will ride 60 miles through ten towns to honor the first responders and many lives lost.

All are welcome to watch the ceremony at 10:30 a.m. and support this long-standing tradition. The ride will start immediately after.

"But we are an original 911 event and have continued with the respect for what happened to honor them. And to honor those who still do it. You know, the firefighters say never forget. Everybody says never forget, this is one of the ways you do it," said Fred Garrity, Jr. of the CT United Ride.

Over the past two decades, the tribute ride has raised roughly $500,000.