amity high school

Threat Prompts Police Response at Amity High School

NBC Connecticut

Woodbridge police responded to Amity Regional High School Monday morning after some students and staff received an email about a possible threat at the school.

School administrators made the call to shelter in place, which limits movements throughout the school, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Officers could be seen blocking off some entrances to the school.

The email was also circulated among students on social media.

Local

Newington 53 mins ago

Police Investigating Attempted Theft of Vehicle from Newington Gas Station

Middletown 1 hour ago

Middletown High School Investigating After Altercation Between Students

Administrators did not dismiss students for the day, but NBC Connecticut saw many parents picking up their children from school early.

"Just frustrated that the school day was so disrupted," said Susan Cassidy, a parent of a student at Amity High. "I know the school did the best they can and it’s a tough situation and there’s only so much information that can be given out but when parents have a little bit of information and not all the information you tend to get crazy behavior."

Police determined there was no credible threat to the school. They are working with state and federal authorities to determine who sent the threat.

There will be an additional police presence at Amity High School Tuesday.

This article tagged under:

amity high schoolAmity
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us