Three-Hour Delay for Watertown Schools After Threat on Social Media

Watertown schools have a three-hour delay Friday and Watertown Police will have an increased presence at all Watertown schools throughout the day after a threat to an unidentified school in Connecticut, according to Watertown police.

Police posted on social media that they received information from the FBI early this morning of a social media post posing a threat to an unidentified school in Connecticut.

They said, based on the most recent information they received, the sender of the message does not reside in the Watertown/Oakville area and the threat was not directed at any Watertown school.

“However, the investigation is still underway so the school district will continue to maintain a 3-hour delay and Shelter in Place for anyone on district campus,” the Facebook post from police says.

“Since the most recent events in our nation, the FBI has increased their level of communication with all local PDs and we are thankful that their new processes are in action,” the post said.

Police said that when non-specific social media messages that include threats are received, it’s necessary to conduct a full investigation on where the message originated from and who the sender of the message is to determine the credibility of the threat.