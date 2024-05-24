Three injured in Danbury garage fire

Fire officials in Danbury are looking into what sparked a massive garage fire Friday morning.

The flames broke out at a home Clapboard Ridge Road around 7.

The fire department said crews had the fire at the attached garage under control in about fifteen minutes.

One person was taken to the hospital as a result of the fire for treatment of smoke inhalation. Two firefighters were also treated at the scene for minor injuries.

It is unclear if the home is still considered habitable after the fire.