Danbury

Three injured in Danbury garage fire

Danbury Fire Department

Fire officials in Danbury are looking into what sparked a massive garage fire Friday morning.

The flames broke out at a home Clapboard Ridge Road around 7.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The fire department said crews had the fire at the attached garage under control in about fifteen minutes.

One person was taken to the hospital as a result of the fire for treatment of smoke inhalation. Two firefighters were also treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

It is unclear if the home is still considered habitable after the fire.

This article tagged under:

DanburyFires
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us