Three Injured, One Seriously, in Afternoon Route 9 Crash

Route 9 in Cromwell has fully reopened after a two-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon.

This all unfolded around 12:45 on the northbound side where Route 9 and two portions of I-91 converge.

State Police say a Buick Regal, being driven by an 81-year-old New Britain woman, was in the right center lane when it suddenly lost control and went into the left center lane, colliding with a Toyota Tacoma pickup.

The Regal then proceeded across the left side of the roadway and into a light pole in the median, causing it to roll over.

The driver in the Regal, along with her 81-year-old and 54-year-old passengers, were subsequently transported to Middlesex Hospital for treatment, State Police noting that only the driver had sustained serious injuries.

No one in the pickup was injured. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

Any witnesses to the crash that haven't already spoken with State Police yet or that may have dash cam footage of the accident are asked to contact Trooper Goddard by email at evan.goddard@ct.gov.