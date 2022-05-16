Three Stamford Firefighters Awarded Medals of Valor at the White House

Three firefighters from Stamford were awarded Medals of Valor for their work rescuing two people in blizzard conditions.

The White House said the awards are given to public safety officers for their "extraordinary valor above and beyond the call of duty."

The White House said John Colandro, Michael Rosero and Chad Titus are being honored after diving into freezing water during a blizzard to rescue two people that were trapped in a truck.

The rescue happened in February 2021 at Cummings Park.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Extreme winds, snow and the tide moved the truck and caused it to fill with water, according to fire officials.

Stamford fire officials said the firefighters rescued a woman before the truck became fully submerged in water. Shortly after, the firefighters were able to break a glass window while underwater and rescue the person inside.

The White House said that all three firefighters "demonstrated extraordinary courage" to save the the victims.

The firefighters were among 15 public safety officers to receive medals during Monday's ceremony. Two officers that died in the line of duty were also honored.