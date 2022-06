Toby Keith’s concert at Mohegan Sun Arena in July is canceled because of illness.

The country music star revealed over the weekend that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer in the fall and has undergone treatment for the last six months.

Keith was scheduled to perform with special guest Drake White on Saturday, July 30 in Uncasville.

Mohegan Sun said ticket holders will be emailed with more information.