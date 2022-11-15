Today is fee-free application day and Connecticut high school students can apply to UConn and the state universities in the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities for free on Tuesday, regardless of income, according to a statement on UConn’s website.

The cost for an undergraduate application to the University of Connecticut is typically $80 and the cost to apply to schools in the CSCU system is typically $50.

UConn said in a statement online that certain applicants can already can waive the fee if they are eligible. They usually apply when a student is an orphan or ward of the state, qualifies for SAT/ACT test cost waivers, receives public assistance or lives in foster care, is eligible for free or reduced-cost school lunches, and related circumstances.

However, the Nov. 15 Fee-Free Application Day applies to high school students from Connecticut at any income levels who submit their materials that day.

Learn more on applying to the University of Connecticut here.

Learn more about admission to CSCU schools here.

Southern Connecticut State University posted on social media that students can apply for free on Nov. 15 using the Common Application or apply for free between Nov. 15 and 30 using the Southern First Year Application.

High school seniors can apply to @WestConn tomorrow, November 15 and have their application fee waived. #StepIntoTheDen by clicking ‘submit’ on @commonapp tomorrow! #WCSUAdmissions pic.twitter.com/94af5kyTuI — WCSU Admissions (@WCSUAdmissions) November 14, 2022