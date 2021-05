Bystanders in Manchester pulled a 3-year-old girl with autism from a pond Thursday morning, according to police.

Witnesses noticed the girl walk into the water at the pond's edge near 780 Vernon Street. The toddler then fell in, police said.

The people nearby got her out of the water and she was not injured.

Police located the girl's mother and the child was taken to Connecticut Children's to be evaluated as a precaution.