Torrington Man Killed in Litchfield Crash: Police

A 24-year-old Torrington man was killed in a crash in Litchfield on Monday night, according to state police.

The crash happened around 8:47 p.m. State police said Dominique Ehlinger was driving on Reder Road, went off the road, hit a tree and suffered fatal injuries.

The Jeep Liberty he was driving was the only vehicle involved in the crash, according to state police.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Thibault at State Police Troop L at 860-626-7900 or email sierra.thibault@ct.gov.

