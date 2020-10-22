vernon

Town of Vernon Phone System Down

telephone cord of an office telephone
Storyblocks

The town of Vernon’s phone system is down and the schools and town departments are not able to make or receive calls, according to the mayor’s office.

The mayor’s office said the 911 system at the Vernon Police Department is not affected and is working properly.

Frontier Communications technicians have been called to make repairs.

Local

New London 51 mins ago

New London High School Goes to Distance Learning Due to COVID-19

Jennifer Dulos 2 hours ago

Judge's Decision on Jennifer Dulos to Determine Access to Retirement Account

The town email system is also functioning, and town and school staff can be reached through email.

Residents who need to reach police for non-emergency matters can email dispatch@vernon-ct.gov.

This article tagged under:

vernon
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us