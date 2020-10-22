Town of Vernon Phone System Down

The town of Vernon’s phone system is down and the schools and town departments are not able to make or receive calls, according to the mayor’s office.

The mayor’s office said the 911 system at the Vernon Police Department is not affected and is working properly.

Frontier Communications technicians have been called to make repairs.

The town email system is also functioning, and town and school staff can be reached through email.

Residents who need to reach police for non-emergency matters can email dispatch@vernon-ct.gov.