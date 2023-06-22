Town officials look for whoever vandalized Seymour Land Trust

The Seymour First Selectman's Office is looking for whoever vandalized property at the town's land trust.

Town officials said an excessive amount of damage and graffiti has been done at the Seymour Land Trust.

"This upsets me and makes me sick knowing that the time and effort that goes into maintaining this historic piece of property by our volunteers had been damaged," the first selectman's office said.

The damage is going to cost a substantial amount of money to repair, according to officials.

The police department was made aware of the vandalism and they're investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers.