Tractor-trailer carrying linens catches fire on I-84 in Cheshire

There are delays on Interstate 84 in Cheshire after a truck carrying linens caught fire early Wednesday morning.
State police said troopers from Troop H responded to assist the local fire department around 3:07 a.m. and no injuries were reported.
Fire officials said the fire in the tractor-trailer was a difficult one to fight. In addition to water, crews used a new firefighting foam that officials said is environmentally safe.
According to the state Department of Transportation, the right lane of I-84 West is closed between exits 28 and 26 for road maintenance.
