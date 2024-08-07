Cheshire

Tractor-trailer carrying linens catches fire on I-84 in Cheshire

NBC Connecticut

There are delays on Interstate 84 in Cheshire after a truck carrying linens caught fire early Wednesday morning.

State police said troopers from Troop H responded to assist the local fire department around 3:07 a.m. and no injuries were reported.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Fire officials said the fire in the tractor-trailer was a difficult one to fight. In addition to water, crews used a new firefighting foam that officials said is environmentally safe.

According to the state Department of Transportation, the right lane of I-84 West is closed between exits 28 and 26 for road maintenance.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Cheshire
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us