There's a sticky situation on Interstate 84 in West Hartford on Wednesday after a tractor-trailer carrying molasses rolled over on the highway.

State police said the truck rolled over on I-84 eastbound and the right and center lanes, as well as exit 40 are closed.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Authorities did not release an estimate for how long it will take to clean up the spilled molasses.

It's unclear how long the highway will be closed for.