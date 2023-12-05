Tractor-trailer crash with serious injuries closes I-95 South in New Haven

A tractor-trailer crash with serious injuries has part of closed Interstate 95 South in New Haven on Tuesday morning.

CT Roads says a car and another vehicle are involved in the crash.

According to state police, serious injuries are reported.

The two right lanes of the highway are currently closed between exits 48 and 46 as state police investigate the crash.

There's no estimate for when the highway will reopen.

Anyone traveling around the area should expect delays and should use alternate routes.