Portion of Route 2 in Glastonbury Closed After Pedestrian Struck

State police are advising drivers to seek alternative routes after an early morning accident involving a pedestrian on Route 2 in Glastonbury.

There was only one lane open, but detectives have since shut down that portion of Route 2 so drivers should expect days for the next couple of hours.

The accident happened just before 4:30 on Route 2 eastbound between Exits 10 and 12.

Investigators have not released the condition of the pedestrian or what may have caused the accident.

