traffic alert

Transit Bus Flips Over on I-84 in Danbury

James O'Donoghue

A HARTransit bus traveling on Interstate 84 flipped over, causing heavy traffic congestion in the area.

Danbury Police said they were called to a crash on I-84 West between exits 5 and 4. Responding officers found the transit bus on its side on the right shoulder of the highway.

There were no occupants on board and the bus driver suffered minor injuries, according to authorities. They were evaluated by emergency personnel at the scene.

The crash was reported at about 3 p.m. No additional information was immediately available.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

traffic alertdanburyI-84
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us