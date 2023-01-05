Transit Bus Flips Over on I-84 in Danbury

A HARTransit bus traveling on Interstate 84 flipped over, causing heavy traffic congestion in the area.

Danbury Police said they were called to a crash on I-84 West between exits 5 and 4. Responding officers found the transit bus on its side on the right shoulder of the highway.

There were no occupants on board and the bus driver suffered minor injuries, according to authorities. They were evaluated by emergency personnel at the scene.

The crash was reported at about 3 p.m. No additional information was immediately available.