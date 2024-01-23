Michelle Troconis' trial to resume Tuesday for an 8th day

Michelle Troconis’ trial in Stamford will resume for an eighth day on Tuesday.

Troconis, 49, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and other crimes, suspected of helping her then-boyfriend, Fotis Dulos, cover up the killing of his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, in 2019. Troconis has pleaded not guilty and denied any involvement.

Police believe Fotis Dulos attacked his wife in the garage of her home in New Canaan, Connecticut in May 2019, after she dropped off the children at school. Then, authorities said, he drove off in her own SUV with her body, which has never been found.

Fotis Dulos denied having anything to do with her disappearance. He died by suicide in early 2020, shortly after being charged with murder.

On Monday, the trial focused on video from along Albany Avenue in Hartford on the day that Fotis Dulos was seen on camera dumping trash bags along the road.

New angles and video were shown in court Monday along with evidence obtained from Albany Avenue.

Fotis Dulos was seen on surveillance video that investigators obtained discarding something into that storm drain.

State police said they obtained license plates from a storm drain and the plates were determined to have been canceled plates from Fotis Dulos' old Chevy Suburban.

Before testimony about the contents of the surveillance videos, prosecutors walked the jury through how all of this video was obtained and scrubbed through with the help of Hartford police and the City of Hartford.

“Specifically, the trash being dumped in multiple garbage cans in the city to get an evidence collection team,” said Brett Attmore, who at the time of the alleged crimes in 2019 was sent to recover the video from Hartford’s capital city command center, or “C4” for short.

Also seen in the video is a female figure who investigators believe to be Troconis leaning out of the passenger side of the Ford Raptor toward a storm drain. Beauton described what investigators saw in the video compared to the description they were given of Troconis.

“It appears to be a white female, looks like wearing a short-sleeve shirt, and maybe her hair is in a ponytail, and her right hand appears to be reaching down toward the break in the pavement,” Beauton said.

Defense attorney Jon Schoenhorn continued to raise concern about testimony coming in, arguing the prosecution is putting him in a position where he needs to defend Fotis Dulos and not his client.

“There is a guilt by association problem that’s arising,” Schoenhorn said.

There was also concern in the middle of the day that another juror would have to be dismissed. He raised concern during the lunch break that he recognized a name, Michael Beauton, that came up in earlier testimony.

The two were from the same town, and he testified their fathers were friendly growing up. Beauton was the next witness scheduled to appear.

The judge ultimately decided the juror could stay after he testified he could still remain impartial and noted that he had no contact with the witness in what he believed to be more than 20 years.

On Friday, the judge dismissed one juror after the panelist likened the case to the novel and movie “Gone Girl.”

Judge Kevin Randolph had received an unsigned note from a juror, accusing another member of the panel of making the comment in the presence of other jurors.

The juror “discussed something about the case and it was all over social media,” the note read, Randolph said. “Said it was like ‘Gone Girl' — a brief mention. Several other jurors said, ’Don't discuss this.'"

Randolph then cleared the courtroom to question jurors about the comment. He ultimately dismissed the juror, identified only as “Juror 186," who the judge said acknowledged making the “Gone Girl” comment.

“Every (other) juror indicated that they would be able to afford the state and defense a fair and impartial trial,” Randolph said after reconvening the trial.

On Wednesday afternoon, Randolph dismissed an alternate juror who reportedly said “We love you” to two prosecutors involved in the case outside the courtroom during a lunch break. Randolph said the comment gave the appearance of favoring the prosecution.

The trial now has three alternates remaining, along with six regular jurors.

