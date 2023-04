Troopers at Connecticut State Police Troop C in Tolland helped rescue an injured bald eagle.

Horizon Wings Raptor Rehabilitation and Education Center said the troopers rescued the bird who had head and eye trauma. It appears she also may have a broken foot.

The bird is expected to go to Tufts to be evaluated further.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

It's unclear specifically where the bird was found.