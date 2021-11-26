Troopers Injured After Trying to Help Man on Merritt Parkway in Norwalk

Connecticut State Police said two troopers were transported to the hospital with injuries after trying to help a man on the Merritt Parkway in Norwalk on Thanksgiving.

Police said they responded to the area around 2:30 p.m. Responding officers saw a man crouched behind a concrete barrier in the right shoulder.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

State police said when officers tried to approach him, Bogdan-Daniel Popa ran into traffic and then got into a fight with two troopers in the left lane.

During the altercation, Popa actively resisted arrest and failed to comply with verbal commands, according to authorities.

Police deployed a taser and were eventually able to take him into custody, they said.

Both troopers were taken to the hospital with minor lacerations to their hands and facial areas.

Popa was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries and was later released.

He faces charges including illegal use of a highway by a pedestrian, interfering with an officer and assault on a public safety officer. He was held on a $100,000 bond and transported to Bridgeport Correctional Facility.