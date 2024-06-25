Truck ends up in front of home after rollover in Pomfret

A truck rolled over and ended up in front of a home in Pomfret on Tuesday night.

State police said the truck overturned on Deerfield Road near Brayman Hollow Road around 6 p.m.

In a photo provided by the Pomfret fire chief, it appears the truck was carrying a liquid and it spilled when the vehicle overturned.

Investigators did not say what the liquid was. It's unclear how long clean up may take.

No injuries have been reported.