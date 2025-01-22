Trump tells DOJ to investigate states that interfere with immigrant enforcement

As President Donald Trump looks to ramp up deportation efforts, he’s also increasing pressure on local and state officials to cooperate.

“We're getting them out of the country,” Trump said during a press conference Tuesday. “We just started that.”

He’s ordered his Justice Department to make immigration enforcement a priority, including investigating state and local officials who interfere. This includes the possibility of penalties.

Connecticut’s Trust Act prevents local or state agencies from using resources to help federal immigration agents with enforcement.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The law does not apply to undocumented immigrants who are convicted of a Class A or B felony, or those considered a terrorist.

Attorney General William Tong shared a memo saying the law is legal and should not be considered interference.

He also issued a statement stating nothing in the law is meant to obstruct immigration authorities and that he will defend the Trust Act.

“Connecticut is not going to be bullied or intimidated,” Tong said in the statement. “We expect the Justice Department to respect the law and not to abuse its tremendous authority to threaten local law enforcement and public officials with unjust prosecution for political gain.”

Several municipalities have similar policies. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker also said his city believes it is already in compliance with federal law.

“City employees need to comply with the law,” Elicker said. “All that being said, complying with the law doesn’t mean participating in Trump’s persecution of people who are not a danger to the community.”

Trump withheld money from Connecticut near the end of his first term in retaliation for the state’s immigration policies.

Republicans warn the state could face similar or more severe punishment this time around.

“We need to strike a balance, if they’re not willing to strike that balance, we do put our federal funds at risk,” Rep. Vincent Candelora (R-Minority Leader) said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security is allowing Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to enter churches, schools and other sensitive locations.

It’s a reversal of a restriction has been in place since the Obama administration.

“Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America’s schools and churches to avoid arrest,” DHS said in a statement. “The Trump administration will not tie the hands of our brave law enforcement and instead trusts them to use common sense."

A spokesman for Connecticut’s Education Department said the agency is reviewing the policy “issued this week that may impact school districts, and we are working diligently to prepare guidance that ensures compliance with both state and federal law.”

Some school districts are already taking action. Bridgeport told its schools ICE agents need written approval from the superintendent to enter the school, but also instructed staff not to physically obstruct agents.

Elicker said he is also working with his school officials on guidance.

“It's just crazy, it’s just crazy that the federal government, trump administration thinks its ok to go after kids that are going to school,” Elicker said.

Clergy in Connecticut also criticized the DHS policy.

“Churches, synagogues, mosques and other places of worship have historically been sanctuaries, sacred places where people seek solace, spiritual growth and community,” Urban Hope Refuge Church Senior Pastor A.J. Johnson said.

The Archdiocese of Hartford, which oversees 117 Catholic churches across the state, also urged ICE agents not to rely on the policy.

“It is our fervent hope that this new policy will not be carried out and that there will never be a circumstance where arresting someone in church is necessary,” the archdiocese said in a statement.