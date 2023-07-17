Tweed New Haven Airport reopens Monday after flooding

Tweed New Haven Airport has reopened on Monday after flooding closed the airport the day before.

Heavy rain moved through the state on Sunday and caused flooding.

Airport officials said the terminal was closed on Sunday and crews were working to reopen the airport as soon as possible.

According to the airport, Tweed New Haven acts as a collection bowl for neighborhood flood waters. In order to open tide gates to drain the water, high tide needed to recede.

"Today's high levels of rain have caused temporary service disruptions at HVN while collecting flood waters from surrounding communities to protect our neighbors. The airport's flood gates and other mitigation systems worked as intended, helping to collect water at the airport in order to alleviate the impact on our surrounding neighborhoods," said Executive Director Tom Rafter in a statement on Sunday.

Several flights were canceled on Sunday during the closure.

The airport has reopened and is fully operational on Monday.