new haven

Tweed New Haven Airport reopens Monday after flooding

NBC Connecticut

Tweed New Haven Airport has reopened on Monday after flooding closed the airport the day before.

Heavy rain moved through the state on Sunday and caused flooding.

Airport officials said the terminal was closed on Sunday and crews were working to reopen the airport as soon as possible.

According to the airport, Tweed New Haven acts as a collection bowl for neighborhood flood waters. In order to open tide gates to drain the water, high tide needed to recede.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"Today's high levels of rain have caused temporary service disruptions at HVN while collecting flood waters from surrounding communities to protect our neighbors. The airport's flood gates and other mitigation systems worked as intended, helping to collect water at the airport in order to alleviate the impact on our surrounding neighborhoods," said Executive Director Tom Rafter in a statement on Sunday.

Several flights were canceled on Sunday during the closure.

The airport has reopened and is fully operational on Monday.

Local

Hamden 4 mins ago

4 injured, including 2 seriously, after crash on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden

connecticut weather 3 hours ago

Sunny, hot and humid day on tap

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

new haventweed new haven airport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us